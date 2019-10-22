close

Kamlesh Tiwari

Kamlesh Tiwari murder: UP Police to produce three accused before Lucknow court

The UP Police brought the three accused in the case to Lucknow from Gujarat on Monday after a court in Ahmedabad on Sunday granted 72-hour transit remand to the police.

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Police will present the three accused, arrested in Surat, in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case before the Lucknow court on Tuesday. On October 19, a joint team of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat Police and Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad detained three accused - Rashid, Mohsin and Faizan from Surat in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case.

The UP Police brought the three accused in the case to Lucknow from Gujarat on Monday after a court in Ahmedabad on Sunday granted 72-hour transit remand to the police. "Based on the information received, an operation was conducted the operation and Sayyed Asim Ali was interrogated. It was revealed that Ali was in constant touch with other accused in this case. It is also revealed that he has played a very important role in the Kamlesh Tiwari murder case," said an ATS official.

Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh DGO OP Singh had announced a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh each on two other suspects, who are currently on the run in the murder case of Hindu Samaj Party leader. The police also released photographs of the two suspects - Ashfaq and Moinuddin.

The Deputy General of Police said the reward would elicit information about the whereabouts of the two assailants. The UP Police had on Sunday identified the two assailants, who had checked into a nearby hotel a day before committing the murder. They had checked out of the hotel barely an hour after brutally murdering the former Hindu Mahasabha leader leaving behind their blood-soaked saffron kurtas and a blood-stained knife and other personal belongings in the hotel room.

After sending the recovered items for forensic examination, the police have sealed the hotel room.

The CCTV camera at the hotel reception has captured the two attackers moving out of the hotel in their saffron kurtas carrying the box of sweets in which the murder weapon had been hidden.

Incidentally, the recovery of the sweet box from the crime scene led the police to the Surat shop from where it was bought, and the subsequent arrest of three persons, who are described as the conspirators of the crime.

On October 18, Tiwari was murdered at his residence at Naka area of Lucknow. He had filed a civil petition in the Supreme Court in 2011 challenging the Allahabad High Court's decision to trifurcate the disputed site of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

The Yogi Adityanath-government in the state has constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe the murder. 

Tags:
Kamlesh TiwariLucknowUttar PradeshHindu MahasabhaUP PoliceKamlesh Tiwari murder
