Kanpur raids

Kanpur perfume trader Piyush Jain, arrested over tax evasion charges, to be produced in court today

Piyush Jain was arrested by the officials of the GST Intelligence on charges of tax evasion and will be produced before the court today, a senior official said. The perfume industrialist is likely to be taken to Ahmedabad from Kanpur for further action, he said.

Kanpur: Kanpur-based businessman Piyush Jain, who was arrested over tax evasion charges following raids by central agencies on his residence and offices, will be produced in court on Monday.

Jain was arrested by the officials of the GST Intelligence on charges of tax evasion and will be produced before the court today, a senior official said. The perfume industrialist is likely to be taken to Ahmedabad from Kanpur for further action, he said.

Surenrda Kumar, Joint Commissioner (Kanpur), Goods and Services Tax, had said on Sunday night that Jain has been arrested on charges of tax evasion.

“Piyush Jain, promotor of Odochem Industries, has been arrested by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) and will be presented in Kanpur court on Monday 27,” he said. 

His remand will be sought for interrogation from the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) court. Another official, pleading anonymity, said during a series of raids on the premises owned by Jain, cash worth over Rs 257 crore as well as gold and silver was recovered.

The cash recovered during the searches has been seized under the provisions of Section 67 of the CGST Act.

The money was allegedly linked to the dispatch of goods via fake invoices and without e-way bills by a goods transporter, he added. 

 Live TV

