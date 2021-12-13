Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claims project approved by his govt

Lucknow: Ahead of the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former chief minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has claimed that the temple project was approved during his term and there is documentary evidence of it.

Akhilesh alleged that the BJP government has lined up a series of programmes to herald the start of the corridor only to deflect people's attention from the PM's ‘failure’ to double the income of farmers.

"All of you know who made the promise of doubling the income of the farmers. Today due to price rise fertilisers are not available, so how will the income of the farmers be doubled,’’ he said.

"Just so that the public does not ask this question, they are bringing Kashi Vishvanath Corridor. And if there is any cabinet which passed the Kashi Vishvanath Corridor, it was the Samajwadi Party's government," Akhilesh told reporters here.

"We will provide you with the documents. Because this time, we will talk with proof," he said. Later, in a tweet in Hindi, he said, "The chronology of Kashi Vishvanath Corridor: Crores (of Rupees) were allocated in the Samajwadi Party regime. The SP government started acquisition of the buildings for the purpose of the Corridor.”

“An honorarium was fixed for the temple staff. The 'paidaljeevi' (pedestrians) should tell that why the cleanliness drive of the Varuna river undertaken by the SP government was stopped, and what happened to the Metro (rail)?"

Akhilesh Yadav ruled Uttar Pradesh (UP) from 2012 to 2017 and was succeeded by Yogi Adityanath. The corridor has been built as a mega project and is expected to boost tourism in the ancient city - which is also the PM's Lok Sabha constituency.

The inauguration of the state-of-the-art infrastructure surrounding the historic Kashi Vishwanath Temple near the iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat on December 13 comes ahead of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh due early next year.

The corridor project is the latest flashpoint between the BJP and the SP locked in a fierce contest. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also attacked the Opposition parties over the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, a megaproject that is expected to boost tourism in Varanasi in a big way.

Addressing the meeting of "booth adhyaksh" of the BJP's Braj region in Etah, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to dedicate the ambitious Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in the heart of Varanasi to the people. Would Congress or "buaa" (apparently referring to BSP chief Mayawati) have built the Kashi Vishwanath Dhaam? And, whether "babuaa" (apparently referring to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav) sung the songs of Lord Shiva?"

His comments came after Akhilesh Yadav claimed the project was approved during his term and there was documentary evidence of it. Yadav in recent weeks has claimed that his government either started or approved projects being inaugurated by the BJP government, including Purvanchal Express and Saryu Canal Nation Project.

