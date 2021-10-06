Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Car that ran over farmers is registered with us, my son was not there, says MoS Ajay Misra

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State (MoS) Ajay Misra has reiterated that his son Ashish was not present in the car that mowed down farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri district on Sunday. He, however, said that the car is registered with them.

The BJP leader also categorically said that his son - Ashish - was not present in the car which was attacked by some miscreants on that fateful day.

“My son wasn't there in the car. After the car was attacked, the driver was injured, the car lost its balance and ran over a few people present there. I've expressed sympathies towards those who've lost their lives. There should be an unbiased probe,” MoS Ajay Misra Teni on Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Misra and his son Ashish have been named in the police complaint into the deadly violence in the Lakhimpur Kheri district that left eight people dead on Sunday.

"From day one, we have been saying that the (Mahindra) Thar belongs to us. The vehicle was going to receive someone after picking up our workers. My son was at another venue. From 11 am till the evening, he was organising another event. My son was present there, there were thousands. I can provide videos and photos. Our call records, location can be checked,” MoS Misra told a news channel.

The Union Minister also categorically refuted reports that he has been summoned to Delhi by the party high command. Misra said that he will be reaching Delhi by tonight or tomorrow as I have few works lined up.

Referring to an unverified video that has surfaced in connection with the incident, the minister said, “Only a portion of audio from my address to farmers at an event is being played in the media.”

“Some miscreants present among farmers were behind the incident. At the place where this incident happened some Khalistani elements were present there, Bhindranwale posters were also put up,” MoS Teni added.

The clarification from the Union Minister came a day after a controversial and unverified video purportedly showing an SUV linked to his family running over slogan-shouting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri surfaced on social media.

The farmers have alleged that the protesters were run over by an SUV driven by Ashish Mishra.

The incident took place when a group of protesting farmers in the Tikonia area of Kheri tried to block Mishra and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya from visiting. The protesters were upset over a recent speech by Mishra.

