Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Rahul Gandhi backs Priyanka, says Congress will continue fight for justice

"Priyanka, I know you won`t relent - they are stunned by your courage. In this non-violent fight for justice, we will make the country`s Annadata win," he tweeted.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Rahul Gandhi backs Priyanka, says Congress will continue fight for justice

Lucknow: Targeting the Uttar Pradesh government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was allegedly arrested on her way to the Lakhimpur Kheri, and his party won`t relent and will continue fighting for justice. 

"Priyanka, I know you won`t relent - they are stunned by your courage. In this non-violent fight for justice, we will make the country`s Annadata win," he tweeted.

 

 

Several Opposition leaders from various parties including Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav are also scheduled to visit Lakhimpur Kheri today.

Baghel alleged that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was on her way to Uttar Pradesh Lakhimpur Kheri district to visit the kin of the victims, has been arrested from Hargaon.

"AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been arrested in Sitapur on his way to Lakhimpur. Deepender Hooda is also with him. After the killing of the farmers, now the democratic rights of the people are also being snatched away," he tweeted.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM`s allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said Uttar Pradesh police.

MoS Teni also said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants mingled with protesting farmers and pelted the stones at the car which lead to the `unfortunate incident`. 

Lakhimpur Kheri violenceRahul GandhiPriyanka Gandhi VadraCongressUttar PradeshAjay Mishra
