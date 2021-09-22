Mahant Giri death case: Anand Giri, Adya Tiwari sent to 14-day judicial remand

New Delhi: In the suicide case of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad President Mahant Narendra Giri, two accused Anand Giri and Adya Tiwari have been sent to 14 days' judicial remand on Wednesday. The two were produced in Chief Judicial Magistrate's court where they were sent to judicial custody.

Anand Giri had been taken into custody on Monday night after Mahant Narendra Giri had purportedly named him in his suicide note. While, Tiwari, the priest of the Hanuman temple, who was also named in the suicide note was picked up for questioning by the police on Monday night as well.