Farrukhabad

Man accused of murder holds 15 children hostage in UP's Farrukhabad; rescue operation on

Senior police officers are also present at the incident spot to take stock of the situation there.

Farrukhabad: A man accused of murder held more than 15 children and a few women hostage at a house in the Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday (January 30). According to reports, the accused had earlier invited the children to his house on the pretext of his daughter's birthday and held them hostage.

He also opened fire at the policemen present outside his house and threw a hand grenade at them. At least three police personnel and a villager have sustained injuries in the incident. The local police have begun the operation to rescue the hostages.

Quick Response Team (QRT) and Special Operation Group (SOG) personnel have also reached the spot. A team of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is also on its way.

Meanwhile, the state's CM Yogi Adityanath had called a high-level meeting over the Farrukhabad incident. Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Home), DGP, ADGP Law and Order were present in the meeting. CM Yogi Adityanath also talked to the DM and SP. 

Sharing more details, ADG (Law & Order) PV Ramashastry said, ''The man had been sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case and he was out on a bail. He had called the children on the pretext of a birthday party and held them hostage. He opened fire on the villagers. DM, SSP and police force are present near his house.''

