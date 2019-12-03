Man arrested for raping 70-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly raping a 70-year-old woman under Anpara police station limits of Sonbhadra district.

The crime occurred on December 1, following which the police registered a case and arrested the accused one Ram Kishan.

Sharing details of the horrifying case, Circle Officer said, "The FIR was registered as soon as we got the information. The accused has been arrested. The woman is under treatment."

On Monday, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had cornered Uttar Pradesh government over the issue of crime against women and had said that `women and daughters are not safe under BJP rule`.

Citing several cases of crime against women in the state, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said:, "In Uttar Pradesh, the condition of women is getting worse day by day. Every day, there are incidents of rape. The alleged campaigners of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao has failed to check "inhuman incidents" even after being in power. Even minor girls are becoming victims of cruelty".

The incident comes days after the brutal rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad following which protests have erupted all across the country with citizens demanding justice for the rape victims and stringent laws for the safety of women.