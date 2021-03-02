Man killed in Hathras by molestation case accused, one arrested, others still absconding

HATHRAS: The Hathras Police has arrested one of the main accused in connection with the sensational murder of a middle-aged man, who had filed a court case against some youths for constantly harassing and troubling his daughter. The complainant in the case was killed by the accused in the Naujarpur village of Sasni Police Station area of ​​Hathras on Monday evening.

Sharing more information about the case, the Superintendent of Police, Hathras, Vineet Jaiswal said, "The deceased has been identified as Amrish Sharma. He had filed a case of molestation in July 2018 against the main accused Gaurav Sharma. After that Gaurav was arrested and sent to jail, who came out on bail after one month.’’

“The two families have not been on good terms since then. The members of the two families clashed with each other and, on Monday evening, the victim Amrish Sharma was shot dead by the main accused Gaurav Sharma and the other accused,’’ the SP said.

“On Monday evening, Gaurav's wife and aunt came to worship in a temple in the village. Both daughters of the deceased were also present there. There was an argument between the two sides over an old dispute. After this, the accused Gaurav Sharma and the deceased Amrish also reached the spot. As the situation turned worse, Gaurav called his family members and close friends, and in a fit of rage, fired several rounds and shot Amrish dead.’’

थाना सासनी क्षेत्र के ग्राम नौजरपुर में ढाई साल पूर्व की रंजिश के चलते एक व्यक्ति को गोली मारने की घटना के सम्बन्ध में थाना सासनी पर सुसंगत धाराओ में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया । अभियुक्तो की शीघ्र गिरफ्तारी कर कड़ी कानूनी कार्यवाही अमल में लायी जाएगी । pic.twitter.com/1IIkMKZxyg — HATHRAS POLICE (@hathraspolice) March 1, 2021

All the accused fled from the spot after committing the crime. The Hathras police have registered a case against four people, including Gaurav Sharma, who is the main accused in the murder case. The Hathras Police, which formed several teams to nab the culprits, managed to arrest one of the accused Lalit Sharma. Efforts are on to nab others, the SP said.

It may be recalled that in September last year, the sensational gang-rape and murder of a girl in Hathras had hogged the limelight. In view of the recent murder in Hathras, the opposition has attacked the Yogi Adityanath government over the declining law and order situation in the state.

Questioning the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, the opposition leaders have sought to know who will ensure justice to the victim’s family since all other accused have reportedly managed to cross the state’s border and are in hiding.

