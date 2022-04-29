हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bride shot dead

Mathura shocker! Bride shot dead during wedding ceremony over alleged love affair

Three people misbehaved and had an altercation with the bridegroom after the 'varmala' ceremony late on Thursday night, and later shot dead Kajal, the bride, at the marriage venue, police said.

Mathura shocker! Bride shot dead during wedding ceremony over alleged love affair
Pic for representational use only

Mathura: A 20-year-old woman was shot dead during her wedding ceremony in Mubarakpur village here allegedly as a fallout of a love affair, police said on Friday. Three people misbehaved and had an altercation with the bridegroom after the 'varmala' ceremony late on Thursday night, and later shot dead Kajal, the bride, at the marriage venue, police said.

SP rural Shrish Chandra said an FIR has been filed against two brothers, Anish and Kapil, and a third man named Sanju of the same village.

Three teams have been formed to nab them, he said. The body of the woman is being sent for a post-mortem examination. She was getting married to one Veer Pal of Noida, police said. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bride shot deadMaturaWeddinglove affairUttar Pradesh
Next
Story

'Can't achieve his own dreams...': Mayawati's fresh attack at Akhilesh Yadav

Must Watch

PT34M37S

Today's Astro Show: Know the solution to all your problems Through Jyotish Guru