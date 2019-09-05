close

Uttar Pradesh by-polls

Mayawati meets BSP leaders to discuss Uttar Pradesh by-polls

The main agenda of the meeting will be to discuss and deliberate on the upcoming by-polls in 13 assembly seats of the state.

Mayawati meets BSP leaders to discuss Uttar Pradesh by-polls
File Image

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati chaired a key party meeting in Lucknow on Thursday.

The main agenda of the meeting will be to discuss and deliberate on the upcoming by-polls in 13 assembly seats of the state.

All the district presidents, assembly speaker, former MLAs and MPs and other important party officials were directed to attend the meeting.

It should be noted that BSP is going solo in the all the 13 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. The party has declared 12 candidates whereas the candidate for Gangoh seat will be declared later by the BSP.

The candidates declared by the party so far are: Naushad Ali (Hamirpur seat), Zubair Masood Khan (Rampur Sadar), Abhay Kumar (Iglas), Ramesh Chandra (Balha), Sunil Kumar Chittaurh (Tundla), Arun Dwivedi (Lucknow Cantt), Devi Prasad Tiwari (Govind Nagar), Rajnarain (Manikpur), Ranjit Singh Patel (Pratapgarh Sadar), Akhilesh Kumar Ambedkar (Jaidpur), Rakesh Pandey (Jalalpur), Abdul Quayum (Ghosi).

Most of these seats went vacant after the sitting MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha in May this year.

