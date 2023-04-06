topStoriesenglish2591835
Samajwadi Party Leader Swami Prasad Maurya Booked For 'Objectionable' Comment On Lord Ram

The FIR against Maurya was filed on the basis of a complaint made by Hindu Yuva Vahini worker Marut Tripathi, who alleged that such comments by Maurya were vitiating the atmosphere and leading to a communal flare-up.

Lucknow: An FIR has been lodged against Samajwadi Party MLC Swami Prasad Maurya at the Kotwali police station of Rae Bareli in connection with a video that purportedly showed him making an "objectionable comment on Lord Ram". This is the fourth FIR lodged against the Samajwadi Party MLC this year. In the video, Maurya can be heard saying: "Mile Mulayam Kanshi Ram..." and pauses for the crowd to complete the sentence saying "...Hawa main ud gaye Jai Shri Ram" -- a contentious political slogan that was coined in the early 1990s.

Confirming the development, Rae Bareli (City) Circle Officer, Vandana Singh, said an FIR under charges of IPC 295 A (outraging religious feelings) against Maurya has been registered and an officer of the Inspector rank has been assigned to the case.

Maurya had allegedly raised the objectionable slogan on April 3 while speaking during an event where SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav had unveiled a statue of Bahujan Samaj Party founder Kanshi Ram at a private college in Rae Bareli.

Earlier in January this year, Maurya was booked by the Lucknow police for his remarks on Ramcharitmanas. A week later, another FIR was lodged by PGI police of Lucknow against Maurya for burning copies of Ramcharitmanas in the Vrindavan Yojana area of the state capital.

Last month, Gwalior police of Madhya Pradesh had also booked the SP leader for his remarks on Ramcharitmanas.

