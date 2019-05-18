close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Prayagraj

Minor, out to get vegetables, allegedly abducted, gang-raped and murdered

The victim's family has claimed that the body has been dumped in Yamuna River. 

Minor, out to get vegetables, allegedly abducted, gang-raped and murdered
Representative image (Pixabay)

LUCKNOW: A minor was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. The victim's family has claimed that the body has been dumped in Yamuna River.

The incident took place in Yamunapar area which falls under Dasharathpur police station. 

The family, in it's complaint to the police, claimed that the victim had gone to pluck vegetables from the farm on May 10. She was then abducted by three youth, who took turns to rape her. They later murdered the minor and dumped her body in Yamuna River, adds the written complaint.

Meanwhile, a purported video showing the minor victim fighting with four youth has gone viral. The footage reportedly shows the girl being beaten up with lathis and thick wooden poles by the youth.

The police has launched an investigation into the matter and sent divers to locate the victim's body in the river. A case has also been registered.

"Police has registered a case, but the entire case looks suspicious," Atul Sharma, Prayagraj SSP told Zee News.

Tags:
PrayagrajGangrape
Next
Story

Campaign for final phase of polls ends in Uttar Pradesh

Must Watch

PT3M23S

Narendra Modi and Amit Shah- Best political pair?