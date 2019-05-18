Minor, out to get vegetables, allegedly abducted, gang-raped and murdered

LUCKNOW: A minor was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. The victim's family has claimed that the body has been dumped in Yamuna River.

The incident took place in Yamunapar area which falls under Dasharathpur police station.

The family, in it's complaint to the police, claimed that the victim had gone to pluck vegetables from the farm on May 10. She was then abducted by three youth, who took turns to rape her. They later murdered the minor and dumped her body in Yamuna River, adds the written complaint.

Meanwhile, a purported video showing the minor victim fighting with four youth has gone viral. The footage reportedly shows the girl being beaten up with lathis and thick wooden poles by the youth.

The police has launched an investigation into the matter and sent divers to locate the victim's body in the river. A case has also been registered.

"Police has registered a case, but the entire case looks suspicious," Atul Sharma, Prayagraj SSP told Zee News.