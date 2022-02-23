हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022

MoS Ajay Mishra casts vote amid heavy security in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri - Watch

Purported videos on social media showed Mishra, whose vote falls in the Nighasan assembly constituency, walking towards and from the voting centre around 11.30 AM flanked by an unusually large number of security personnel.

MoS Ajay Mishra casts vote amid heavy security in UP&#039;s Lakhimpur Kheri - Watch

Lakhimpur Kheri: Surrounded by a large number of security personnel, Union Minister of State (Home) and BJP leader Ajay Mishra, embroiled in a major controversy involving his son in the Lakhimpur violence case, cast his vote here for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on Wednesday.

MoS Mishra did not speak to the media, neither while going into the polling booth at a school in Banwaripur nor when he came out after casting his vote. Purported videos on social media showed Mishra, whose vote falls in the Nighasan assembly constituency, walking towards and from the voting centre around 11.30 AM flanked by an unusually large number of security personnel.

 

 

A central minister, Mishra hogged the limelight in October 2021 when eight people, including four farmers, were killed during violence in the Tikunia area in his native district here. His son Ashish Mishra is accused in the case and was arrested. 

Ashish was earlier this month granted bail by the Allahabad High Court, prompting families of the deceased farmers to move the Supreme Court over the matter. The voter turnout in Lakhimpur Kheri stood at 26.28 per cent till 11 AM, according to the Election Commission. The voting closes at 6 PM. 

Voting for 59 assembly constituencies spread in nine districts of Uttar Pradesh is taking place on Wednesday in the fourth phase of the polls.

The fourth phase of polling on February 23 will decide the fate of 624 candidates in 59 Assembly segments in the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda and Fatehpur.

Voting for the remaining three phases of the seven-phase UP elections will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

