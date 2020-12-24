New Year's gift! Uttar Pradesh govt to give pension and housing facility to MGNREGA workers

In a major decision by the Uttar Pradesh government, the MGNREGA workers will get pension and housing facility. The construction workers will get the benefit of 15 schemes.

The labourers who are working for a minimum of 90 days in one year will be able to avail this benefit under MNREGA. The decision has been made to give benefits of 15 welfare schemes to MNREGA workers.

This comes on a day when UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath under his 'mission employment' scheme plans to provide a record-breaking number of jobs in 2021. He has already given lakhs of jobs in 2020.

In 2021, Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission will look for suitable candidates for the recruitment to 50,000 posts. Proposals related to recruitment of 40,000 posts which were vacant have reached the Commission. More than 10,000 revised proposals have been called from some more departments.

Preparations are being made to conduct the preliminary examination for these recruitments in April 2021, while the main examination will be held in May and recruitment letters will be given to the suitable candidates. The Commission has received proposals from most departments related to recruitment. It is being divided into groups based on educational qualifications. The recruitment process will start after conducting the preliminary qualifying examination.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh has created a new record of giving maximum jobs and employment. The government has given jobs to about 4 lakh people in the state in the last 4 years, which is much higher than the rest of the states. Notably, the recruitment process of the state government did not stop even during coronavirus crisis.

Meanwhile, CM Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to create employment opportunities for labourers working in the unorganised sector. According to a statement, the chief minister gave these directions while chairing a meeting of the 'Uttar Pradesh Kaamgar aur Shramik Aayog'. CM Adityanath said the priority for the state government is to provide social and financial security to people in the unorganised sector.