Mathura: The Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple complex in Mathura has decided to switch off the loudspeakers and sound systems installed at various places inside the temple complex on the Uttar Pradesh government’s recent directives on the use of sound systems in religious places.

Sharing more information, Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust and Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan secretary Kapil Sharma said the loudspeakers installed atop Bhagwat Bhawan, the tallest shrine building inside the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple complex, were switched off on Wednesday.

Sharma added that the sound systems in the Bhagwat Bhawan temple, henceforth, would be played at a very low volume so that the kirtan-bhajan (prayer) sound does not traverse beyond the temple complex.

The loudspeaker atop the building was switched off on Wednesday, he said, adding earlier, from the time of Mangala Aarti in the morning, loudspeakers were used during all religious activities.

While observing that everyone has the freedom to follow his method of worship according to his religious ideology, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday had counselled moderation in the volume of sound systems in religious places.

"Although mikes can be used, make sure the sound does not come out of the premises. Other people should not have any problem," he had said. He had also said no permission should be given to install mikes at new sites.

"No religious procession should be taken out without due permission,” the CM had said adding that before giving such permissions, an affidavit should be taken from the organiser, binding him to maintain peace and harmony.

Permission should be given to only traditional religious processions, he had said, adding new programmes should not be given unnecessary permission.

(With PTI Inputs)

Live TV