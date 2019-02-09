हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
kumbh mela

No photographs of women taking bath or dip in Kumbh Mela can be published by any media: Allahabad HC

The Kumbh Mela has begun on January 15 and will end on March 4.

Lucknow: No photographs of women taking a bath or dip in the Kumbh Mela area are to be published by any print or visual media, the Allahabad High Court directed on Saturday. The court further added that if any publication is found to have done the same, an action shall be taken against the publisher by the High Court.

Prayagraj has been all decked up witnessing one of the largest human gatherings on the occasion of Kumbh Mela. The 49-day long grant event is held in the month of Magh of Hindu calendar.

The Mela has begun on January 15 and will end on March 4. At Prayagraj, Kumbh Mela is held at every six years and Maha Kumbh at every 12 years.

The Kumbh Mela is the largest human congregation in the world, with millions of pilgrims expected to participate in the festival with the belief that taking a dip in the holy water of Ganges River will pave the way for their salvation and would rid them of their sins.

