Sambhal: The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested a man in the Sambhal district for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by selling chicken on a piece of paper having pictures of Hindu deities. The man is also accused of attacking a police team.

According to news agency PTI, the incident took place on Sunday when some people complained that Talib Hussain was selling chicken from his shop on a piece of paper carrying a picture of a Hindu god and goddess, hurting their religious feeling.

When a police team reached his shop to inquire about the matter, Talib Hussain allegedly attacked them with a knife with the intention to kill. A complaint has also been filed against the man.

प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में थाना सम्भल पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है, अन्य वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । — SAMBHAL POLICE (@sambhalpolice) July 4, 2022

Talib Hussain has been charged under IPC Sections 153-A [promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence], 295-A [deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs] and 307 [attempt to murder].

A detailed investigation into the matter is currently underway.

This comes days after a Hindu tailor was killed by two Muslim youths in Udaipur for his social media post supporting now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her controversial comments on Prophet Muhammad.

(With PTI Inputs)