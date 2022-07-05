NewsUttar Pradesh
HINDU GODS

Now, man arrested for selling chicken on paper with photos of Hindu Gods in UP’s Sambhal

When a police team reached his shop to inquire about the matter, Talib Hussain allegedly attacked them with a knife with the intention to kill. A complaint has also been filed against the man.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 09:37 AM IST
  • A man has been arrested for selling chicken on paper with photos of Hindu Gods
  • He has been arrested from UP’s Sambhal district
  • He has been identified as Talib Hussain

Trending Photos

Now, man arrested for selling chicken on paper with photos of Hindu Gods in UP’s Sambhal

Sambhal: The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested a man in the Sambhal district for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by selling chicken on a piece of paper having pictures of Hindu deities. The man is also accused of attacking a police team.

According to news agency PTI, the incident took place on Sunday when some people complained that Talib Hussain was selling chicken from his shop on a piece of paper carrying a picture of a Hindu god and goddess, hurting their religious feeling.

When a police team reached his shop to inquire about the matter, Talib Hussain allegedly attacked them with a knife with the intention to kill. A complaint has also been filed against the man.

 

 

Talib Hussain has been charged under IPC Sections 153-A [promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence], 295-A [deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs] and 307 [attempt to murder].

A detailed investigation into the matter is currently underway. 

This comes days after a Hindu tailor was killed by two Muslim youths in Udaipur for his social media post supporting now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her controversial comments on Prophet Muhammad.  

(With PTI Inputs)

 

Hindu Godschicken sellerSambhalUttar PradeshTalib HussainUP Police

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How is Goddess Kali's insult a freedom of expression?
DNA Video
DNA: Religious radicalism in the name of Constitution?
DNA Video
DNA: Fund raising for inciting religious violence?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 04, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Plastic used in India despite ban
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Flood havoc continues in Assam, 179 killed
DNA Video
DNA: 5 big revelations in Kanhaiyalal murder case
DNA Video
DNA : Do Amravati Chemist's killers have connections with terrorist organizations?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- 26/11 connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case?
DNA Video
DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year