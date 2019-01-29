Om Prakash Rajbhar boycotts CM Adityanath-led UP cabinet's first meet at Prayagraj

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh minister and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar will not attend the UP cabinet meeting at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Tuesday. The boycott comes a day after Rajbhar accused UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of "misleading" the country on the Ram temple issue.

In a first, the state cabinet will meet at Prayagraj on Tuesday in the backdrop of ongoing Kumbh Mela. For more than five decades, the cabinet has been meeting in Lucknow.

Adityanath and his council of ministers are expected to take crucial decisions in Tuesday's meet.

Referring to the Chief Minister's claim during an interview to a channel that the temple issue can be resolved in 24 hours, Rajbhar told news agency PTI, "BJP which is in power at the centre has not been able to find a solution to Ram temple issue in the past five years...What will the chief minister do in 24 hours."

"... The party is in power both at the Centre as well as state..Who has stopped them from building the temple. Adityanath is misleading the country on the issue," he said.

Rajbhar is the minister for Backward Classes Welfare and Department of Disabled People development in the UP government.

Earlier, Rajbhar had said that February 24 will be the last day of his party's alliance with the BJP which has betrayed the backward communities.

"The backward and the deprived sections will support the BSP-SP combine in the coming Lok Sabha elections," he added.

In October last year, Rajbhar had threatened to resign from the government before Diwali. Expressing his dissatisfaction with the BJP dispensation at the time, the UP minister had claimed that whenever he talks about the poor, "they bring in the Hindu-Muslim issue".