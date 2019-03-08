PM Narendra Modi to unveil multiple development projects in Varanasi, Kanpur and Ghaziabad today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday visit Varanasi, Kanpur and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh during which he will unveil multiple development projects for the state.

In his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, the PM will visit the 'Kashi Vishwanath Temple' and lay the foundation stone of an approach road to the temple, beautification and strengthening project.

The PM will later inspect the project site and also attend the National Women Livelihood Meet - 2019 at Deendayal Hastkala Sankul.

In Kanpur, he will unveil the Panki Power Plant, a 660-megawatt electricity generation and distribution unit and inaugurate a section of the Lucknow Metro Rail through a video link.

Besides, the PM will lay the foundation stone for the Agra Metro Rail Project and also address a gathering.

In Ghaziabad, PM Modi will inaugurate the Dilshad Garden- Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) section of the metro and flag-off a train from Shaheed Sthal Station.

This elevated metro corridor will have eight stations and will provide a convenient mode of transport for people between the national capital and Ghaziabad and ease traffic congestion.

PM Modi will inaugurate the Hindon Airport Civil Terminal in Ghaziabad which will benefit people of western UP and NCR as they will be able to avail domestic flights from Hindon.

He will lay the foundation stone of Delhi-Ghaziabad- Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

This is one of the first, high-speed and high-frequency rail-based RRTS project aimed at greatly improving transport facility and creating many employment opportunities.

PM Modi will also unveil various development projects, including education, housing, drinking water, sanitation and sewerage management, in Ghaziabad and address a public gathering there.

