Police Sub-Inspector allegedly tells teenage rape victim to stay with him if she wants justice in UP’s Bulandshahr, suspended

Bulandshahr: In a shocking and shameful incident, a police sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshar district allegedly told a teenage rape victim to stay with him if she wanted justice.

The S-I in question has been suspended and attached to the police lines, according to the SSP, Bulandshahr.

Addressing a press briefing, the SSP said that a rape case was registered a few days ago at the Kakod Police Station. According to the complaint, a 16-year-old girl went missing from her home. On August 7, the girl’s father lodged a case under Section 363 in which he alleged that his teenage daughter is missing for a few days.’’

"On the basis of the complaint, the police kept investigating the matter. On August 26, the girl came to the police station along with her family members where she recorded her statement under Section 161. In her statement, the girl said that she was upset with her parents after they scolded her and left her home out of anger. She categorically said that no one exploited her and that she did not elope with anyone. On August 27, her statement was recorded in the local court. She narrated the same facts before the honorable judge. After which, the girl was handed over to her family,’’ the SSP said.

After two days, on August 29, investigating officer Rathi submitted the final report in the case. On Wednesday, the girl came to my office and made some serious allegations against the sub-inspector. After the initial investigation, the allegations levelled by the girl was found to be baseless,’’ the SSP said.

However, some lapses were found on part of the investigating officer in the case. He should have properly investigated the girl’s whereabout between August 7 to August 26 and with she stayed in all these days. It appears that at the behest of her parents, the girl had now put the blame on two other girls – both BA students. The girl alleged that she was offered something (batasha) to eat which was laced with sedatives after which she became unconscious and did not know where she was taken, the SSP said.

In view of her allegations, we have ordered a re-investigation into the case under the Circle Officer and subsequently, we have suspended the S-I Rathi for the alleged lapses in probing the case, the SSP Bulandshahr said.

The SSP, however, said the girl’s allegations against the S-I could not be established at all and it looks like an attempt to sensationalise the case.