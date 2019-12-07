Priyanka Gandhi blames Uttar Pradesh govt for Unnao rape victim's death

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday (December 7) left for Unnao to meet and extend condolence to the family of a 23-year-old rape victim, who succumbed to her burn injuries while being treated at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital. Taking to Twitter today, Priyanka wrote, "I pray to God to give courage to the Unnao victim's family in this hour of grief."

Priyanka also attacked the Uttar Pradesh government claiming that law and order in the state has deteriorated completely. "It is a failure of all of us that we could not give her justice. Socially, we are all guilty, but it also shows the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh," she said.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leaves from Lucknow for Unnao. pic.twitter.com/yj310UmOGe — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 7, 2019

Priyanka questioned as to why atrocities on women were rampant in the state and given the previous incident in Unnao, why no protection was given to the victim. "Keeping in mind the previous incident of Unnao, why did the government not give immediate protection to the victim? What action was taken against the officer who refused to register her FIR?"

"Everyday there are cases of atrocities against the women in Uttar Pradesh, what action is the government taking on this?", Priyanka tweeted.

The Congress General Secretary is on a two-day visit to Lucknow where she met the strategy group of the party and discussed the law and order situation in the state on Friday. The party is preparing to launch a mass protest to highlight the plight of women and farmers.

The Congress in UP is also preparing for the proposed rally on December 14 in Delhi where the party wants maximum participation from the state.