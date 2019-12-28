Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stopped from meeting family of anti-CAA protester in UP, alleges ill-treatment by police

LUCKNOW: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was on Saturday forcibly stopped from meeting the family of a man who had recently taken part in the anti-Citizenship Act protests in Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, Priyanka's car was stopped in Lucknow by the police while she was on her way to visit the family of Sadaf Jafar, who was arrested in connection with the violent protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 in UP.

"There's no point stopping us on the road. It's not an issue of the SPG, but of the UP Police," she said while speaking to reporters.

Priyanka also accused the UP Police of mistreating her and other Congress leaders. The Congress leader alleged that she pushed by the female police personnel and one of them even grabbed her neck.

"I was on my way. A vehicle came in front and stopped our vehicle. I was told I can't go. I asked why can't I go? they said I can't go. I was manhandled by police. They grabbed my neck," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Priyanka then travelled on a two-wheeler to meet family members of former IPS officer SR Darapuri, who was also arrested during a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act.