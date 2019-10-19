close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Radio service started for inmates at UP's Hamirpur District Jail

In a first, Hamirpur District Jail authority has started radio service for inmates to promote a positive feeling among all those serving sentences for different crimes.

Radio service started for inmates at UP&#039;s Hamirpur District Jail
ANI Photo

Hamirpur: In a first, Hamirpur District Jail authority has started radio service for inmates to promote a positive feeling among all those serving sentences for different crimes.

"Public address system was installed at the orders of the administration. We have expanded it to promote positive feeling among prisoners. We got the order that prisoners should get to hear useful information to change their mental state," Vinay Prakash Tiwari, Jail Superintendent told ANI.

"In the morning, psalms are played and later in the afternoon we play songs as per the choice of inmates is played. Useful information is broadcasted in the evening for the inmates," he said. 

Tags:
Uttar PradeshUP jailYogi Adityanathjail inmates
Next
Story

UP Police SIT to probe Hindu leader Kamlesh Tiwari's murder

Must Watch

PT1M1S

ZeeNews wrap of top stories this hour