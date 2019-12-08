हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Rape victim attacked with acid in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, accused absonding

The 30-year-old woman suffered 30 per cent burns and is undergoing treatment at a Meerut hospital.

Rape victim attacked with acid in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Muzaffarnagar, accused absonding
Representational image

Muzaffarnagar: In another incident of crime against women, a woman was attacked with acid by four men in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar for refusing to withdraw her complaint of rape against them.

The 30-year-old woman suffered 30 per cent burns and is undergoing treatment at a Meerut hospital.

Circle Officer Girja Shanker Tripathi of Shahpur police station, said: "Four men barged into the woman`s house on Wednesday night and poured acid on her as she had been refusing to withdraw her complaint of rape against them filed in a court here."

Tripathi said that the four men were absconding but would be arrested soon.

The woman had filed the complaint in the court instead of approaching the police because she had earlier lodged a complaint with the police but no action was taken.

The cops claimed that there was no evidence of rape and the case was closed.

Tags:
Uttar PradeshMuzaffarnagarrapeGangrapeSexual assaultcrimeUP Police
Next
Story

Two Aligarh Muslim University students booked for questionable post on Babri demolition

Must Watch

PT14M33S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day