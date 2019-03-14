हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Rs 1.16 crore cash seized from car in Noida

The car was intercepted near Behlolpur village under Noida Phase 3 police station limits around 12.45 pm during a routine check.

Representational image

Noida: Over Rs 1 crore in cash was seized from a car here on Thursday amid restrictions clamped under the model code of conduct for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, police said.

The car was intercepted near Behlolpur village under Noida Phase 3 police station limits around 12.45 pm during a routine check, a senior official said.

"Around Rs 1.16 crore cash has been seized. The Income Tax authorities are being informed and suitable action being taken," Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said.

"The source and proposed destination of the cash is being ascertained," he added.

Circle Officer, Noida 2nd, Piyush Kumar Singh told PTI that the identity of the man was being verified and other investigation related to the seizure was underway.

Noida, part of Gautam Buddh Nagar parliamentary constituency, goes to polls on April 11.

