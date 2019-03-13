हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mayawati

Rs 1.64 cr cash, Mont Blanc pens worth Rs 50 lakh seized from Mayawati's aide in IT raids

Net Ram is believed to a close aide of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati. 

Rs 1.64 cr cash, Mont Blanc pens worth Rs 50 lakh seized from Mayawati&#039;s aide in IT raids
Representational image

New Delhi: The Income Tax department officials, who raided almost dozen properties of a close aide of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati on Tuesday, have recovered Rs 1.64 crore cash, expensive pens worth lakhs and documents of assets worth Rs 225 crore. 

Yesterday, the IT sleuths raided the New Delhi and Lucknow residences of retired IAS officer Net Ram in connection with alleged tax evasion case. The officials recovered several Mont Blanc pens worth Rs 50 lakh and documents of assets worth Rs 225 cr including Rs 1.64 crore cash in the raids. 

IT officials said the raids were unleashed for suspected tax evasion running into several hundred crores of rupees. More than a dozen locations were searched in all.

Net Ram is believed to a close aide of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati. A 1979-batch IAS officer, he held key positions during Mayawati's tenure as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in 2007-2012. 

Post his retirement, he became the Principal Secretary and advisor of the BSP chief and even contested Lok Sabha elections on BSP ticket. 

