Rural Digital transformation: 2492 Panchayat Bhawans in UP being made digitally efficient

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is consistently on the path of development and its rural population is an integral part of this growth trajectory. Ensuring that the benefits of the welfare schemes are provided to every needy, the Yogi government in the span of four and a half years has left no stone unturned to transform the rural and remote areas of the state digitally.

In a bid to push the remote and neglected rural areas towards progress, the Uttar Pradesh government under the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) has made nearly 2492 Panchayat Bhawans digital. The digital transformation of these panchayat Bhawans has not only linked the distant regions to the mainstream society but has also ensured the effective and transparent implementation of the welfare schemes of the government at the grassroots level, thereby benefiting every eligible person. With this, every information related to the government and the administration is also being made accessible to the rural populace.

To enhance the livelihood of youth residing in the rural pockets of the state, skill development training is being imparted to as many as 10 lakh youths. This has not only helped in providing employment opportunities to them but has removed their struggle of migrating to other states in search of jobs.

In another attempt to create employment opportunities for the youth in their respective rural residential areas, under MGNREGA, the government created over 116 crore man-days and provided employment to about 1.50 crore workers. As many as 52,634 community toilets have also been constructed to curb open defecation. Village secretariats were established in every gram panchayat to make rural local governance more responsive towards local development needs and provide benefits of government schemes to all. The state government has also provided an uninterrupted power supply to the villages for at least 20-22 hours in a day in huge contrast to the previous governments. Such efforts have not only transformed the villages but have also improved the standard of living of the population residing in rural areas.

Rural Women on a road to ‘self-reliance’

Along with improving the condition of the villages, the government has also laid special emphasis on empowering rural women socially and economically. In this regard, over 5 lakh women committees were formed and nearly 48,565 self-help groups were given the responsibility for the maintenance of community toilets built in rural areas. As many as 15,000 women have been deployed as ‘Swachhagrahis’. In addition, 4450 pink toilets were constructed for women and girls.

Revival of rivers taken up in a big way

In the span of four-and-a-half years, the government has revived about 25 rivers and as many as 70,806 ponds were built, enabling the farmers to get enough water for irrigation of their crops. Apart from implementing the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission in 75 districts, the government also did the work of increasing employment opportunities in rural areas through self-help groups. To improve rural road connectivity for the development of villages, the construction of roads was carried out on a war footing. Under PM Gram Sadak Yojana, the construction work of more than 10162 km long rural roads has been completed.

