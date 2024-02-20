Samajwadi Party Announces 9 More Candidates For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls; Fields Shivpal Yadav From Badaun, Ikra Hasan From Kairana

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party, led by Akhilesh Yadav, revealed the names of nine more candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in an announcement on Tuesday.

Diverse Candidates In the Fresh List

The new list includes prominent figures such as Iqra Hassan, Shivpal Singh Yadav, and Praveen Singh Aron, showcasing the party's commitment to diversity and representation.

The fresh list released by the SP includes:-

Kairana: Ikra Hasan

Badaun: Shivpal Singh Yadav

Bareilly: Praveen Singh Aron

Hamirpur: Ajendra Singh Rajput

Varanasi: Surendra Singh Patel

Shivpal To Contest From Badaun

The Samajwadi Party's decision to field Shivpal Singh Yadav from Badaun carries significant political weight, particularly in response to the rising influence of Swami Prasad Maurya in the region. Maurya's active campaigning poses a potential challenge to SP's stronghold, prompting strategic manoeuvering in candidate selection.

Shift In Electoral Strategy

The exclusion of two-time MP Dharmendra Yadav from Badaun, replaced by Shivpal Singh Yadav, suggests a calculated shift in SP's electoral strategy. This move reflects the party's response to evolving political dynamics and competitors' efforts to gain traction in the constituency.

Speculations Surrounding Dharmendra Yadav's Candidature

Speculations abound regarding Dharmendra Yadav's potential candidacy from Azamgarh, indicating a possible repositioning within SP's electoral landscape. Additionally, his assignment to Kannauj and Azamgarh constituencies underscores the party's recalibration of electoral focus and candidate deployment.

While the BJP has not yet officially announced its candidates, preparations are underway, especially considering the active involvement of the sitting MP in the campaign. The party is likely strategizing to maintain its presence and competitiveness in the face of dynamic political developments.

Expansion of Candidate List

This announcement follows the party's declaration of 11 candidates from Uttar Pradesh on Monday, which featured notable names like Mukhtar Ansari's brother and BSP MP Afzal Ansari.

Strategic Seat Allocation

Afzal Ansari, a sitting BSP MP from Ghazipur, has been nominated again by the SP, strategically addressing the Supreme Court's conditional suspension of his conviction in a 2007 Gangsters Act case.

Among the 11 candidates declared on Monday, four belong to the backward community, five are from the Scheduled Caste category, one is a Thakur, and Afzal Ansari represents the Muslim community.

Focus On PDA

Responding to criticism about not prioritizing PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) candidates, SP spokesperson Rajpal Kashyap asserted that the candidate list for Lok Sabha polls encompasses all elements of PDA.

Seat-Sharing Talks With Congress

The Samajwadi Party has extended an offer of 17 Lok Sabha seats to the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, with the condition that Akhilesh Yadav would join the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Raebareli if the proposal is accepted.

The party's chief spokesperson, Rajendra Chaudhary, confirmed the final offer to Congress and stated that Akhilesh Yadav's participation in the Nyay Yatra depends on the Congress's acceptance.

Candidates From Yadav Family And Key Constituencies

The SP's candidate list includes Dimple Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav's wife, and other Yadav family members like Akshay Yadav and Dharmendra Yadav. The party also named Awadhesh Prasad as its candidate from Faizabad constituency.