Schools In Gautam Budha Nagar To Hold Online Classes For Pre-School To Class 9 Till November 10 As Pollution Woes Continue

NEW DELHI: Amid concerns over the poor air quality, all schools of the Gautam Budha Nagar district have been directed to conduct online classes from Pre-School to Class 9th up to 10 November. An order issued by the Gautam Budha Nagar District magistrate said, "In view of the poor air quality, all schools of the District Gautam Budha Nagar are directed to follow the implementation of the Graded Responses Action Plan Stage 4 order by discontinuing physical classes from Pre School to Class 9th up to 10 November and conduct lessons in online mode.''

It may be noted that several schools in Delhi-NCR have switched to the online mode and banned all outdoor sports activities amid rising pollution in the national capital region. Despite requests from some parents in Noida and Greater Noida to shut schools for physical classes due to the severe pollution, the Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate had earlier said that schools will not be closed in the district as of now.

The decision was severely criticised by some parents, who said that the move endangers the health of school-going students, while others supported it saying closing physical classes will affect studies.

Delhi government has already ordered the closure of primary schools in the national capital till November 20. On Monday, the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) said in an order that all classes, except Class 11 and 12, in all schools of the national capital will be mandatorily conducted online till November 10. However, the DoE has given an option to schools to conduct offline or online classes for board students.

The order came amid concerns regarding the impact of toxic air on health, especially of children, as the city continues to record dangerously high levels of pollution.

Odd-Even In Delhi From November 13-20

The Delhi government on Monday decided to reintroduce the odd-even car rationing rule from November 13 to 20 in view of the concerns of deterioration in air quality. Delhi Environment, Forest and Wildlife Minister Gopal Rai told the media after a high-level meeting that the decision will be implemented a day after Diwali, which will be celebrated on November 12 and will continue for a week. He said a decision on further extending the odd-even rule would be taken later. "In view of air pollution, the odd-even vehicle system will be applicable for one week from 13th to 20th November...," Gopal Rai said.

The odd-even scheme of the Delhi government is a traffic rationing measure under which vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd digit will be allowed on roads on odd dates and those with an even digit on even dates.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday decided to invoke Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the entire National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect to prevent further deterioration of air quality. The Air Quality Commission said that Stage IV will be implemented in addition to the restrictions placed under Stage I to III.

According to the 8-point action plan, there will be a ban on entry of truck traffic into Delhi (except for trucks carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services and all LNG/ CNG/ electric trucks).

Also, a ban will be imposed on the plying of Delhi-registered diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) in Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services. GRAP Stage-IV restrictions also include NCR and the Delhi government may take a decision on discontinuing physical classes even for classes VI-IX, and class XI and conduct lessons in an online mode.