Seven encounters in 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh, at least 7 arrested

Uttar Pradesh Police has conducted seven encounters in the last twenty-four hours in different cities of Uttar Pradesh. These encounters have taken place in Raebareli, Ghaziabad, Moradabad, among other cities.

Of these seven, three encounters took place in Ghaziabad. Three criminals who had 20,000-25,000 bounty on their head were arrested during the action. These encounters took place in Kavi Nagar area, Modi Nagar area, and Vijay Nagar area.

In Hapur, the police open fire on two bike-borne criminals during the day. In the attack, one criminal who was dressed in a Central Reserve Police Force uniform got injured while the police nabbed the other one. Two policemen, however, were injured in the exchange of fire.

In Moradabad, police held one criminal while one fled. The one who has been arrested had been on the run since January 25 when he had led a looting incident.

In Raebareli, police arrested a criminal who had a reward of Rs 25,000 on him. While the main culprit was caught after he was injured by a gunshot in the leg, his accomplice fled away. One policeman was also injured in the firing.