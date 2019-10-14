Seven killed, over dozen injured as building collapses after cylinder blast in Uttar Pradesh's Mau

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, at least seven people died and more than a dozen were injured after a two-storey building collapsed following a cylinder blast at a house in Uttar Pradesh's Mau. The incident took place in Mohammadabad at around 7.30 am on Monday.

As per a report, at least 15 people have been injured in the explosion. A team of police and fire brigade is currently at the site of the incident and is carrying out the rescue work.

The police fear that the toll may rise further in the incident. Meanwhile, all the injured have been referred to a hospital for medical treatment.

According to locals, following the cylinder blast, the fire engulfed the house after which it collapsed. The rescue team has been trying to remove the debris with the help of a JCB machine.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolence on the incident and directed the District Collector and SSP to reach the spot and expedite relief and rescue work. The CM also instructed the officials that all possible help is provided to those injured in the incident.