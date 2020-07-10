Statewide cleanliness, sanitization campaign to be held during three-day COVID-19 lockdown in UP

LUCKNOW: A three-day lockdown will come into force in Uttar Pradesh from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. During the three-day lockdown, a massive statewide cleanliness and sanitization campaign will be organised on July 10, 11 and 12, the UP government said.

This was announced by the Yogi Adityanath government on Thursday. It said that during the 55-hour lockdown, only medical and essential services will be allowed in the state.

The movement of trains and air services will continue but road transport will be shut down. Buses, however, will be made available to air and train passengers. Petrol pumps and hospitals will function normally.

"All offices, markets and commercial establishments will remain closed. However, essential services will be allowed. Trains will continue to operate," said Uttar Pradesh Government in the lockdown order.

The government order also said that the goods carriers will be allowed to operate and construction activities will also continue.

“The curbs have been imposed in the state to check the spread of COVID-19 and other communicable diseases,” Chief Secretary R K Tiwari said in an order communicated to district officials all over the state.

This decision was taken after reviewing the present situation of the COVID -19 pandemic and for putting an effective check on it, the Chief Secretary said, adding all offices and markets will remain closed during this period although medical and health services and other essential services will continue as before.

The state government has chosen to impose a three-day or 55-hour lock-down from Friday night because this way the government functioning will not be particularly affected.

Since the ban will come into force from 10 pm on Friday night and after this, the second Saturday and Sunday holiday of the month will keep all government offices closed. There will be a ban on activities till 5 am on Monday, after which the situation will be normalised.

Uttar Pradesh reported 1,248 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, said Amit Mohan Prasad, State Principal Secretary (Health), Thursday.

Addressing a daily briefing over coronavirus situation in the state, Prasad said, "In the last 24 hours, 1,248 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state. There are 10,373 active cases, 21,127 discharged so far and 862 patients have succumbed to the infection."

"A total of 32,826 samples were tested yesterday. 10,36,106 samples have been tested in the state so far," he added.