‘There's no ‘bhai bhatijawad’ in BJP’: PM Narendra Modi attacks Samajwadi Party in UP’s Bijnor

Bijnor: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made a scathing attack on the previous Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh for ignoring Bijnor and doing nothing for the development of the region.

Attacking the SP regime, the PM said, “The water in the river of development in UP was stagnant. It was stagnating among the fake 'Samajwadis' & their close ones. These people never had anything to do with the thirst of the development of common man, the thirst of progress, the thirst of freedom from poverty.’’

The PM went on to say that “All they (Samajwadis) did was to keep quenching their own thirst and that of their close ones. They kept quenching the thirst of their own coffers. This selfish thirst soaks all streams of the river of development.”

The PM said that "the model of the previous (SP) government was to increase problems and then loot everything. The situation was so sad that women, after their chains were snatched, said thankfully their lives had been saved.''

Furthr taking a dig at the Akhilesh Yadav-led party, the PM said that there was no nepotism and favouritism in the BJP where even a dedicated ordinary BJP worker can rise to the highest ranks through his hard work and honesty.

“There is no politics of ‘bhai bhatijawad’ in the BJP. When homes are given, people’s caste or religion is not asked. When women get gas connection their religion is not asked. When the farmers of UP get benefits they are not asked about the political alignment,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi reiterated that his government is committed to the inclusive all-round growth of all sections of Indian society. "We want that in the next 25 years, when the nation would complete 100 years of Independence, UP makes a mark with its development story. Our govt is making continuous efforts to see that the businessmen, industrialists, farmers here get all possible help.'' the PM said.

The PM also apologised to people for not being able to come to Bijnor physically after bad weather conditions forced the BJP to cancel his rally.

"I'd like to apologise to you. After some relaxation by the EC, I had thought of beginning my campaign by coming to Bijnor (UP) in person. But due to weather conditions, my helicopter couldn't leave and I could see you only through video conferencing once again.'' the PM said.

PM Narendra Modi made these remarks while addressing a virtual rally in Bijnor district via video conferencing. The PM’s first physical rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor was earlier cancelled due to inclement weather, forcing him to virtually address the election meeting.

Full arrangements were made at the Bardaman College ground here for the prime minister's rally but due to bad weather he could not arrive here, the BJP leaders said.

Bijnor has eight assembly seats out of which five are with the BJP at present and the rest three are with the SP. The district, where almost 50 percent population is of Dalits and Muslims, has two Lok Sabha seats-- Bijnor and Nagina -- both of which are with the BSP.

