Uttar Pradesh

Three of family found murdered in ashram in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi

Senior officials, including Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar, inspected the spot and formed teams to crack the case, police said. BSP supremo Mayawati said incidents like these were a matter of concern.

Representational Image

HARDOI: A couple and their son were killed by unidentified persons in an ashram in the Tadiyawa area here, police said on Tuesday (September 1).

Hira Das (55), his wife Meera (48) and son Netram (20), who were living in the ashram built on their land, were brutally hit with stones, they said, adding the incident took place Monday night.

Senior officials, including Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar, inspected the spot and formed teams to crack the case, police said. BSP supremo Mayawati said incidents like these were a matter of concern.

"Such rising criminal incidents were a matter of concern. There is an atmosphere of fear in the area due to the incident. It would be better if the government pays attention to it," she tweeted. 

