Lucknow-Delhi double-decker train

Two coaches of Lucknow-Delhi double-decker train derail in UP, no injuries reported

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

NEW DELHI: Two coaches of the Lucknow-Anand Vihar double decker train derailed near Moradabad railway station in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

However, no injuries have been reported in the incident.

Northern Railways spokesperson Deepak Kumar said that the fifth and eighth coach of the train derailed between Katghar and Moradabad stations at 10:15 am.

Live TV

"Safety of passengers is the first priority. The passengers will be shifted to the front portion of the train and it will be moved to Moradabad," he said.

 A medical train was also immediately rushed to the spot in case any passenger needed help. 

Authorities have also arranged a bus at the site and one at Moradabad. The train will also be moved to Delhi at the earliest.

The lines between Moradabad and Katghar station are twin single line so both up and down traffic will be restored soon.

Lucknow-Delhi double-decker trainCoach DerailmentUttar Pradesh
