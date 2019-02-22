Uma Bharti takes a dig at SP-BSP alliance, says Mayawati can call me if she gets attacked again

New Delhi: Union minister for sanitation and drinking water Uma Bharti on Friday attacked the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party (SP-BSP) alliance in Uttar Pradesh and said that the seat-sharing pact forged between the two parties will only benefit BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"BSP voters will not vote for Samajwadi Party and vice-e-versa. All those who are against SP and BSP will vote for us. So, we are going to be benefitted with this alliance," the minister said today.

Taking a dig at BSP supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati, Bharti said that she has become worried about her (safety). Mayawati can call me if she gets attacked again (by the workers of Samajwadi Party)." Bharti made the statement in reference to the infamous 1995 state guest house attack in Lucknow in which the BSP chief was allegedly by Samajwadi Party supporters.

The attack had reportedly taken place after BJP withdrew her support to the then Mulayam Singh government to join hands with the BJP.

On Thursday, Akhilesh and Mayawati announced the allocation of seats to each partner with SP contesting on 37 seats and BSP on 38 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. Two seats - Amethi and Rae Bareli have been left for the Congress. Two seats were initially allocated to the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) but now SP has given one more seat from its quota to Ajit Singh's party.