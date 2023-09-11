UP: All Schools Closed Till Class 12 In Lucknow Due To Heavy Rains, Holiday Declared

Lucknow: Due to heavy rainfall and lightning, all government and private schools up to class 12 will remain closed in Lucknow on Monday, according to an order issued by the district official. In a press release, Lucknow District Magistrate Surya Pal Gangvar said, “In view of the heavy rain and bad weather in Lucknow since night and due to the alert of the Meteorological Department, a holiday has been declared in all schools today, September 11.”

Lucknow District magistrate said in a circular,” In view of the warning of heavy rain with lightning issued by the Meteorological Department and the bad weather in Lucknow for the last few hours, all the government / non-government / private schools up to class 12 of all the boards in all the urban and rural areas of Lucknow district. Today, 11.09.2023 (11th September 2023), Monday is declared a holiday.”

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP: As the water level in Gomti River rises due to incessant rains, District Magistrate Surya Pratap Gangwar says, "For the water management in Gomti River we are doing inspection so that we can know how to drain out the water from city area...We have opened two… pic.twitter.com/9xE3kwBw6Q — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 11, 2023

It has been raining heavily in Lucknow since Sunday, and more rainfall is expected to lash Lucknow, on Monday, as per the weather forecast. Meanwhile, several areas in Delhi, including Safdarjung, Palam airport, Rajghat, Vasant Kunj, Munirka, Narela, and others, also experienced light to moderate rain on Saturday night, which continued through Sunday morning.

As the monsoon season continues, residents in the affected areas are advised to exercise caution and follow safety guidelines to stay safe amidst the inclement weather. After India witnessed the driest August since 1901, the IMD said that the monsoon is expected to be normal across the country during September.

Apart from this IMD also informed that the rainfall in August over all of Central India and South Peninsular India was also the lowest since 1901, making it one of the worst months of monsoon deficiency in history.

Informing about the maximum temperature, the Meteorological Department said that most parts of the country will have above-normal maximum temperatures whereas some areas in south peninsular India and some pockets of west-central India are likely to get normal to below-normal maximum temperatures.