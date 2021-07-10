UP Block pramukh 2021 results : BJP wins 635 block levels, SP at 103

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UP Panchayat chunav

The results of the Uttar Pradesh block chief elections has been declared and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won with a thumping majority at 635 seats. While the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidtaes won in 103 block levels. Others managed to bag 87 posts.

Lucknow: The results of the Uttar Pradesh block chief elections has been declared and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won with a thumping majority at 635 seats. While the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidtaes won in 103 block levels. Others managed to bag 87 posts.

The polling for 476 posts of block panchayat chiefs began on Saturday (July 10) in Uttar Pradesh at 11 am till 3 pm, and the results were announced soon after.

On Friday, State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar said 1,778 nomination papers were received for 825 posts of the block panchayat chief, of which 68 were cancelled and 187 withdrawn. As a result, now 1,710 candidates will go into the elections on Saturday, he had said.

The election was marred with violence with several incidents of violence and gun shots reported from several distrcits during nomination filing on July 8. 

Notably, around 349 candidates for the block panchayat chief posts were elected unopposed on Friday.

