हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yogi Adityanath

UP sub-inspector trying to resolve property dispute shot dead in Agra, CM Yogi condoles death, announces Rs 50 lakh ex- gratia

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed sincere condolences on the death of the sub-inspector on duty and announced Rs 50 lakh, job to dependant and road to be named after shaheed sub-inspector Prashant Yadav.

UP sub-inspector trying to resolve property dispute shot dead in Agra, CM Yogi condoles death, announces Rs 50 lakh ex- gratia

New Delhi: A police official was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh amid a short brawl between two brothers in their potato field. The police officer is from Agra.

According to the reports, Prashant Yadav, Sub-Inspector (SI) of the Khandauli police station received a complaint of a dispute between two brothers and he instantly reached the spots along with other police officers. SI Prashant Yadav tried to mediate between two brothers in order to settle the matter. But one of the brothers was having a revolver with him and he was shot in the neck by the same revolver.

The accused has left the site immediately and SI Yadav was left to die at the spot. A search has been going on to nab the accused.  

The Uttar Pradesh Police shared a tweet saying "Agra Police has taken seriously the incident of sub-inspector being shot on basis of a dispute in Khandauli police station. The department is compiling shreds of evidence with the help of the field unit. The accused will be arrested within 24 hours." 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed sincere condolences on the death of the sub-inspector on duty and announced Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia, job to dependant and road to be named after shaheed sub-inspector Prashant Yadav.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Yogi AdityanathAgra PoliceUttar Pradesh Police‬SI Prashannt YadavPolice official shot dead
Next
Story

Now, UP minister from Ballia objects to high-volume loudspeakers at mosques, seeks their removal

Must Watch

PT17M50S

DNA: Nikita Tomar gets justice, now no delay for justice!