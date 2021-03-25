UP sub-inspector trying to resolve property dispute shot dead in Agra, CM Yogi condoles death, announces Rs 50 lakh ex- gratia

New Delhi: A police official was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh amid a short brawl between two brothers in their potato field. The police officer is from Agra.

According to the reports, Prashant Yadav, Sub-Inspector (SI) of the Khandauli police station received a complaint of a dispute between two brothers and he instantly reached the spots along with other police officers. SI Prashant Yadav tried to mediate between two brothers in order to settle the matter. But one of the brothers was having a revolver with him and he was shot in the neck by the same revolver.

The accused has left the site immediately and SI Yadav was left to die at the spot. A search has been going on to nab the accused.

The Uttar Pradesh Police shared a tweet saying "Agra Police has taken seriously the incident of sub-inspector being shot on basis of a dispute in Khandauli police station. The department is compiling shreds of evidence with the help of the field unit. The accused will be arrested within 24 hours."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed sincere condolences on the death of the sub-inspector on duty and announced Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia, job to dependant and road to be named after shaheed sub-inspector Prashant Yadav.

Live TV