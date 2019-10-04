close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tejas Express

UP CM Yogi Adityanath to flag off country’s first private semi-high speed train Tejas Express today

Tejas Express would run on the Lucknow-New Delhi route from Saturday onwards

UP CM Yogi Adityanath to flag off country’s first private semi-high speed train Tejas Express today

LUCKNOW: The country’s first private semi-high speed train - Tejas Express - will be flagged off by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the Lucknow-New Delhi route on Friday. According to the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) officials, the train would be flagged off around 9 am.

“The Chief Minister will flag off the much-awaited train on Friday,” Ashwani Srivastava, chief regional manager (Lucknow), IRCTC, had told reporters.

However, the commercial run of the train would start from Saturday onwards. 

As per the schedule, the train will leave Lucknow at 6:10 am and touch New Delhi Railway station at 12:25 pm, covering the entire distance in 6 hours and 15 minutes. The journey time of the train is lesser than the Swarn Shatabdi, which is currently the fastest train on the route.

Live TV

Tejas Express would have only two halts - Kanpur and Ghaziabad.

On its return journey, the train would leave Delhi at 3:35 pm and reach Lucknow at 10:05 pm.

The train would run six days a week, except Tuesday.

Tags:
Tejas ExpressLucknow-New Delhi routeYogi AdityanathUttar Pradesh
Next
Story

IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorms in parts of UP on Tuesday

Must Watch

PT8M42S

DNA: Treatment for brain injury to be aided by ‘Mahamrityunjay Mantra’?