UP DGP OP Singh likely to get three months extension

LUCKNOW: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh may extend the tenure of state's Director General of Police Om Prakash Singh by three months.

Sources told Zee Media on Sunday that state's Home Department has sent a proposal in this regard to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for its approval. Singh's file is under consideration, the sources added. Singh is a 1983-batch IPS officer.

The proposal to extend Singh's tenure was forwarded to the Home Ministry after consultation with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Singh is due to retire on January 31.

Prior to taking over the post of Director-General of Police of Uttar Pradesh, Singh had served as the DG (CISF). He succeeded Sulkhan Singh, a 1980 batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre.

There are also speculations that Singh may be appointed as the State Chief Information Commissioner since incumbent Javed Usmani is retiring on February 20, 2020.

The Administrative Reforms Department has received nearly 50 applications for the post of State Chief Information Commissioner, which included the name of UP DGP OP Singh.