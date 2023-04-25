UP Govt's 'Dial 112' Service Receives Death Threat For CM Yogi Adityanath, Case Registered

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police have filed a case against an unidentified caller in Lucknow after a death threat was received for the state’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. According to police, the threat was received via message on ‘Dial 112’ (a number launched by the Uttar Pradesh government for the emergency services). During the call, the person threatened to “kill CM Yogi soon," the police added. After receiving the threat, the Operation Commander of ‘112’ filed a case in the police station Sushant Golf City. A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 506, 507 and IT Act 66.

"Case has been registered under sections 506 and 507 IPC and 66 IT Act in PS Sushant Golf City against an unknown person after ‘Dial 112’ receives death threat for Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath," the police said in a statement.

Lucknow | Case registered under sections 506 & 507 IPC and 66 IT Act in PS Sushant Golf City against an unknown person after 'Dial 112' receives death threat for Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 25, 2023

Crackdown On Criminals Will Continue: CM Yogi

The UP CM, who has been facing the Opposition attack for his government’s ongoing crackdown on criminals and mafias in the state, said on Monday that there was not a single instance of riot or curfew in the state on his watch and all was well with UP.

Tearing into the erstwhile "mafia raj" in the state, the CM said there is no one left now to shed tears for hardened criminals. "The mafia raj in Uttar Pradesh is now consigned to history," CM Adityanath said, urging the public to vote for a "triple-engine government" to give more thrust to the state`s development.

Launching the BJP`s campaign for the upcoming municipal elections in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath talked about the benefits of the "double-engine government" in the state before the people.

Caller Who Threatened PM Arrested In Kerala

The authorities on Sunday arrested a person who allegedly wrote a letter threatening to launch a suicide bomb attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Kochi. The accused has been identified as Xavier, said the police. On Saturday, Kerala BJP chief K Surendran said that he received a letter last week about a conspiracy to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While talking to ANI, Kochi City Police Commissioner, K Sethu Raman said, "The person who sent the threat letter against the Prime Minister was arrested. Xavier, the accused was arrested yesterday. The reason is personal enmity. He wrote the letter to trap his neighbour. We found him with the help of forensics."

"Tight security has been arranged for the Prime Minister arriving in Kochi. 2060 policemen have been appointed for this purpose. As part of this, traffic control has also been imposed from 2 pm," the Commissioner added.