Yogi Adityanath

CM Yogi said that the state`s economy has gone up to the second position from the earlier sixth or seventh position that it held.

UP now 2nd largest economy in country; reined in mafia and organised crime in the state: CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, claimed that his government in the past five years had set up several milestones. Addressing a press conference before leaving for Gorakhpur where he will file his nomination papers on Friday, the Chief Minister said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his government had achieved Covid management and this was appreciated worldwide.

 

 

"Our challenge was to save life and livelihood and we managed to do both. We are leading in vaccination too," the UP CM said. CM Yogi said that the state`s economy has gone up to the second position from the earlier sixth or seventh position that it held.

"In the past five years, we increased the per capital income of the people. We provided a conducive atmosphere for investors and industrialists which also led to job creation," he said.

Talking about police reforms, Yogi Adityanath that he addressed the problems of the police force and gave promotions to pending cases. "We also worked towards modernisation of the force and provide modern equipment and better facilities for the police, including better houses for the policemen," he added.

The Chief Minister said that his government set up forensic labs which help in better investigations. He further said that women recruitment in the police had gone up three times.

"All gram panchayats now have women police personnel and we have achieved good results in crime control," he stated. Citing the National Crime Records Bureau statistics, the chief minister said that crime figures had come down appreciably in the past five years.

He further said that his government had put an end to the mafia and organised crime and the stern action taken against such elements was now proving to be a major deterrent.

"During the BSP government, 364 riots had taken place and 700 riots during the SP regime but not a single riot took place in my regime," he said. Yogi Adityanath said that the double engine governments at the centre and in UP had turned around the MSME sector which was now heading towards remarkable growth.

The Chief Minister said that the image and perception of Uttar Pradesh had changed drastically in the past five years and with expressways and defence corridors, that was poised for a new tomorrow.

