'UP now has 9 airports, Kushinagar will boost international tourism': CM Yogi Adityanath

Kushinagar: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that after the inauguration of the Kushinagar International airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state now has nine fully operational airports.

CM Yogi also said that work on 11 new airports, including two international aerodromes, is already progressing in the state. Speaking at the event for the inauguration of Kushinagar International airport, the Chief Minister said it will boost tourism in the Buddhist circuit and generate employment opportunities.

Adityanath said that work is also progressing for Ayodhya airport and that air connectivity in the state is getting strengthened, which will provide an impetus for development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while inaugurating the Kushinagar International Airport, said that this was a `manifestation of decades of aspirations and efforts`

"This was my commitment and we have fulfilled it. We lay special emphasis on linking Buddhist destinations, improving hospitality facilities and ensuring the comfort of tourists. This airport will not only serve tourists from India but also Buddhists from across the world, including Sri Lanka, Thailand, Korea, Japan, Cambodia and other countries," he said.

Kushinagar airport will boost connectivity and tourism. Here is my speech. https://t.co/5pXUE3rQho — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2021

The Prime Minister pointed out that other Buddhist destinations like Lumbini, Sarnath and Bodh Gaya were at a short distance from Kushinagar which added to the importance of the Buddhist circuit.

He said India had expanded its connectivity by increasing the number of airports and in the coming years, India would have 200 more airports. To mark the occasion, the inaugural Sri Lankan Airlines flight landed at Kushinagar international airport on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the Kushinagar Airport has been built at a cost of over Rs 260 crore and that there will be 17 airports in Uttar Pradesh in the coming years.

Addressing an event in Kushinagar, Scindia said, "Under Prime Minister`s vision and guidance, we have successfully set up the Kushinagar International airport. This is the ninth airport in Uttar Pradesh and the government plans to set up 17 more airports in the state in the near future."

"In the first 70 years of India`s independence, only 74 airports were there in the country. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s guidance, the government has successfully inaugurated 54 airports in the last seven years of his governance in the country. With this, 128 airports have been set up in the country," said the Union Minister.

To boost connectivity of airways, he said, "The government has decided to operate direct flights from Delhi airport to Kushinagar airport for four times a week. These operations will start on November 26. We will connect directly with Kolkata and Mumbai airports as well soon."

Scindia earlier felicitated PM Narendra Modi in Kushinagar.

