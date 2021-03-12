UP Panchayat Election 2021: Allahabad High Court bans reservation process

Lucknow: The Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court has ordered to put a stop to the reservation and allocation process in the UP Panchayat Election.

In this regard, orders have been sent to all the District Magistrate's, the court also reprimanded the Uttar Pradesh government over the reservation process. Uttar Pradesh government will file its reply on Monday during the next hearing.

The Bench of Justices Ritu Raj Awasthi and Manish Mathur passed the order on the PIL moved by Ajai Kumar. The court directed the government and commission to furnish their response on the issue and fixed March 15 as the next date of hearing.

Notably, the reservation list was to be published on March 17, but it is being told that the reservation process of 2015 has not been followed this time.

Also, all the District Magistrates have been ordered not to finalise the reservation and allotment proceedings for the Panchayat General Election-2021 till further orders.

Around 750 objections have been lodged in Basti district on a total of 2268 seats. The candidates have accused the administration of issuing an erroraneous list on a large scale.

After which the District Collector ordered to form a team to investigate these complaints. A total of 1185 seats have been created for the village head in Basti district, in which 622 candidates have filed complaints.

At the same time 1040 posts have been created for Kshetra Panchayat Member (BDC) and 43 posts for Zilla Panchayat Member.

Out of this, objection has been rasied on 99 seats in Kshetra Panchayat and 29 seats of Zilla Panchayat member.