UP Raj Bhavan gets letter threatening to blow it up with dynamite, probe ordered

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Police have launched an investigation after a letter threatening to blow up the Raj Bhavan (Governor's House) was received by the authorities there. The probe has been ordered by the state's home department.

The Home Department said in a statement that the matter is being taken seriously and the security of the Raj Bhavan has been briefed. The Home Department has ordered DG (Intelligence) and ADG (Security) to probe the matter and submit a report by Wednesday evening, said Principal Chief Secretary Hemant Rao.

A case has been registered in this regard at the Hazrat Police Station. A team has also been constituted under the Circle Officer, Hazratganj, which also includes SHO Hazratganj Police Station and CO (LIU), to probe the matter.

The letter signed by TSPS Jharkhand threatens to blow up the Raj Bhawan with dynamite if the Governor does not vacate it in the next ten days.

It may be recalled that on July 20, President Ram Nath Kovind had appointed Anandiben Patel, who was serving as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, as the state's Governor succeeding Ram Naik.

Anandiben Patel has also served as Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2014-16 before resigning from the post.