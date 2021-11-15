UP's Kanpur reports 123 Zika virus cases so far, active cases reach 96

Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh`s Kanpur city has reported a total of 123 cases of Zika virus so far, informed Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad. Out of the total, 96 cases are active. One case of Zika virus was reported in Kannauj and three in Lucknow.

Caused by a virus transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquito, which bites during the day, symptoms of this disease include mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, or a headache.

Lucknow to have containment zones for Zika virus patients

Containment zones up to 400 metres around the house of a Zika virus patient will be set up in order to check the spread of the virus. The patient will be kept in home isolation.

According to an official statement issued by the Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash, officials have been asked to activate monitoring committees.

As many as 550 super surveillance teams were constituted for surveillance. Twenty-five teams will be present at each Community Health Centre (CHC) and they will do door-to-door surveys and monitoring of patients, the statement said.

In-charges have also been appointed at airports, railway stations and bus stops for making a list of passengers coming from Zika-affected states and abroad. To enhance the health infrastructure to deal with the virus, Zika virus wards are being created in eight hospitals of the district.

Awareness campaigns against the virus will also be started with hoardings and pamphlets. A helpline has been issued for the Zika virus too. The public can get information about the disease by calling Integrated Control and Command Centre (ICCC).

