The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to a proposal to name the airport in Ayodhya after Lord Ram.

In a statement issued in Lucknow on Tuesday, the Yogi Adityanath government said that the state cabinet cleared the proposal to name the airport in Ayodhya as Maryada Purshottam Shriram Airport, Ayodhya.

A decision was taken to bring this proposal for passage in the UP Legislative Assembly, and send it to the Union Civil Aviation Ministry.