Uttar Pradesh elections 2022: Full list of Assembly Constituencies going to vote in Phase 1 of polls on Feb 10

LUCKNOW: The battle for Uttar Pradesh will begin on Thursday (February 10, 2022) with polling scheduled to take place in 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state. The polling will start at 7 am in these constituencies according to the guidelines of the Election Commission to ensure Covid-safe polls. The voting will end at 6 pm.

The first phase mostly covers the Jat-dominant belt of western UP. Campaigning for the first phase of the UP Assembly Election 2022 ended on Tuesday (February 8) at 6 pm marking the start of a 48-hour-long silence period.

In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Election Commission has imposed a ban on roadshows and physical rallies and as a result, the political parties were forced to campaign using the virtual medium.

2.27 cr voters to cast vote in Phase 1 of UP polls 2022

Around 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote in the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election, but only those with valid identity proof will be allowed to cast their votes. The voting will be held between 7 am and 6 pm and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

First Phase Polling to be held in 11 districts

Shamli

Hapur

Gautam Buddh Nagar

Muzaffarnagar

Meerut

Baghpat

Ghaziabad

Bulandshahr

Aligarh

Mathura

Agra

Full List of Constituencies, key candidates going to Phase 1 of UP polls

Kairana -Key candidates are Nahid Hassan (SP), Mriganka Singh (BJP), Haji Akhlaq (Congress) Rajendra Singh Upadhyay (BSP)

Thana Bhawan —Key candidates are Ashraf Ali (RLD), Suresh Rana (BJP),Satya Sayyam Saini (Congress), Zaheer Malik (BSP)

Shamli —Key candidates are Prasanna Chaudhary (RLD), Tejendra Singh Nirwal (BJP), Mohd Ayub Jang (Congress) Brijendra Malik (BSP)

Budhana —Key candidates are Rajpal Baliyan (RLD), Umesh Malik (BJP), Devendra Kashyap (Congress), Haji Mohd Anish (BSP)

Charthawal—Key candidates are Pankaj Kr Malik (SP), Sapna Kashyap (BJP), Dr. Yasmeen Rana (Congress), Salman Saeed (BSP)

Purqazi (SC)—Key candidates are Anil Kumar (RLD), Pramod Utwal (BJP), Deepak Kumar (Congress), Surendra Pal Singh (BSP)

Muzaffarnagar -Key candidates are Sourabh (RLD), Kapil Dev Aggarwal (BJP), Subodh Sharma (Congress), Pushpankar Pal (BSP)

Khatauli—Key candidates are Rajpal Singh Saini (RLD), Vikram Saini (BJP), Gaurav Bhati (Congress), Kartar Singh Bhadana (BSP)

Meerapu

Siwalkhas

Sardhana

Hastinapur (SC)

Kithore

Meerut Cantt.

Meerut

Meerut South

Chhaprauli

Baraut

Baghpat - Key candidates are Yogesh Dhama (BJP), Ahmad Hameed (SP-RLD) Anil Dev Tyagi (Congress)

Loni

Muradnagar

Sahibabad

Ghaziabad

Modi Nagar

Dhaulana

Hapur (SC

Garhmukteshwar

Noida -Key candidates are Pankaj Singh (BJP), Sunil Choudhary(SP), Pankhuri Pathak (Congress), and Pankaj Awana (AAP)

Dadri

Jewar

Sikandrabad

Bulandshahr

Syana

Anupshahr

Debai

Shikarpur

Khurja (SC

Khair (SC

Barauli

Atrauli

Chharra

Koil

Aligarh

Iglas (SC

Chhata

Mant

Goverdhan

Mathura - Key candidates are Shrikant Sharma (BJP), Devendra Agarwal (SP), Pradeep Mathur (Congress)

Baldev (SC

Etmadpur

Agra Cantt. (SC

Agra South

Agra North

Agra Rural (SC

Fatehpur Sikri

Kheragarh

Fatehabad

Bah

Live TV