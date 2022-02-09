Uttar Pradesh elections 2022: Full list of Assembly Constituencies going to vote in Phase 1 of polls on Feb 10

LUCKNOW: The battle for Uttar Pradesh will begin on Thursday (February 10, 2022) with polling scheduled to take place in 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state. The polling will start at 7 am in these constituencies according to the guidelines of the Election Commission to ensure Covid-safe polls. The voting will end at 6 pm.
The first phase mostly covers the Jat-dominant belt of western UP. Campaigning for the first phase of the UP Assembly Election 2022 ended on Tuesday (February 8) at 6 pm marking the start of a 48-hour-long silence period.
In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Election Commission has imposed a ban on roadshows and physical rallies and as a result, the political parties were forced to campaign using the virtual medium.
2.27 cr voters to cast vote in Phase 1 of UP polls 2022
Around 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote in the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election, but only those with valid identity proof will be allowed to cast their votes. The voting will be held between 7 am and 6 pm and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.
First Phase Polling to be held in 11 districts
Shamli
Hapur
Gautam Buddh Nagar
Muzaffarnagar
Meerut
Baghpat
Ghaziabad
Bulandshahr
Aligarh
Mathura
Agra
Full List of Constituencies, key candidates going to Phase 1 of UP polls
Kairana -Key candidates are Nahid Hassan (SP), Mriganka Singh (BJP), Haji Akhlaq (Congress) Rajendra Singh Upadhyay (BSP)
Thana Bhawan —Key candidates are Ashraf Ali (RLD), Suresh Rana (BJP),Satya Sayyam Saini (Congress), Zaheer Malik (BSP)
Shamli —Key candidates are Prasanna Chaudhary (RLD), Tejendra Singh Nirwal (BJP), Mohd Ayub Jang (Congress) Brijendra Malik (BSP)
Budhana —Key candidates are Rajpal Baliyan (RLD), Umesh Malik (BJP), Devendra Kashyap (Congress), Haji Mohd Anish (BSP)
Charthawal—Key candidates are Pankaj Kr Malik (SP), Sapna Kashyap (BJP), Dr. Yasmeen Rana (Congress), Salman Saeed (BSP)
Purqazi (SC)—Key candidates are Anil Kumar (RLD), Pramod Utwal (BJP), Deepak Kumar (Congress), Surendra Pal Singh (BSP)
Muzaffarnagar -Key candidates are Sourabh (RLD), Kapil Dev Aggarwal (BJP), Subodh Sharma (Congress), Pushpankar Pal (BSP)
Khatauli—Key candidates are Rajpal Singh Saini (RLD), Vikram Saini (BJP), Gaurav Bhati (Congress), Kartar Singh Bhadana (BSP)
Meerapu
Siwalkhas
Sardhana
Hastinapur (SC)
Kithore
Meerut Cantt.
Meerut
Meerut South
Chhaprauli
Baraut
Baghpat - Key candidates are Yogesh Dhama (BJP), Ahmad Hameed (SP-RLD) Anil Dev Tyagi (Congress)
Loni
Muradnagar
Sahibabad
Ghaziabad
Modi Nagar
Dhaulana
Hapur (SC
Garhmukteshwar
Noida -Key candidates are Pankaj Singh (BJP), Sunil Choudhary(SP), Pankhuri Pathak (Congress), and Pankaj Awana (AAP)
Dadri
Jewar
Sikandrabad
Bulandshahr
Syana
Anupshahr
Debai
Shikarpur
Khurja (SC
Khair (SC
Barauli
Atrauli
Chharra
Koil
Aligarh
Iglas (SC
Chhata
Mant
Goverdhan
Mathura - Key candidates are Shrikant Sharma (BJP), Devendra Agarwal (SP), Pradeep Mathur (Congress)
Baldev (SC
Etmadpur
Agra Cantt. (SC
Agra South
Agra North
Agra Rural (SC
Fatehpur Sikri
Kheragarh
Fatehabad
Bah